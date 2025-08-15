  • Menu
Valour in Op Sindoor: Gallantry medals for 16 BSF personnel

New Delhi: New Delhi: Sixteen Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been awarded gallantry medals for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" during Operation Sindoor. The paramilitary force is tasked with guarding the India-Pakistan border along the western flank of the country.

"The medals are a testament to the Nation's faith & trust reposed in the India's First Line of Defence: The Border Security Force," the BSF said in a social media post. Among the medal winners are a deputy commandant rank officer, two assistant commandants and an inspector.

