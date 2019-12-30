Vandalism by UP police is disgusting: Vishal Bharadwaj

The UP police has found a total of 16,761 social media posts (7,513 on Twitter, 976 Facebook and 171 YouTube posts) to be objectionable. All the posts were against the Citizenship Amendment Act that is touted to be anti-Muslim. FIRs have been filed against many such posts and these accounts will either be blocked or removed by the authorities. Apart from these accounts, UP Police is also scanning other objectionable posts related to CAA and NRC.

Reportedly, the police has issued notices to 110 people under claims that they were involved in the violence during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh DGP and sought a response on violence and killings in the state during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in many parts of the state. The NHRC has sought a reply within the next four weeks.

UP Police data shows that till December 23 this year, 5,558 people were detained and 925 people arrested in connection to the protests. The police has filed 213 FIRs.

Filmmaker-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj said he was "disgusted" with reports of vandalism by the Uttar Pradesh Police during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act last week. The director also asked whether a "judicial inquiry" will be ordered after reports of police allegedly indulging in vandalism emerged. Several videos showing videos of the Uttar Pradesh police vandalizing private property recorded on CCTV cameras have gone viral on the internet.