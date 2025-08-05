Varsha Khangwal, Additional Director of DIPR&L, promoted to IAS

Chandigarh: Varsha Khangwal, Additional Director (Administration) in the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages, (DIPR&L) Haryana, has been promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) on Monday

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Government of India, has issued a notification of the appointment of 15 officers from the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

These officers have been allocated to the Haryana cadre on probation until further orders.

Varsha Khangwal is a 2004 batch HCS officer and had topped the HCS examination in her batch. She is currently serving as Additional Director (Administration) in the Department of Information, Public Relations, and Languages.

Earlier, Khangwal served as the Additional Deputy Commissioner in Panchkula.

She has also held various positions in several departments, including UT Chandigarh, Education Department of Haryana, Sugar Mill, Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), and HSIIDC.