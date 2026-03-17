Varun Gandhi meets PM Modi with family, calls him 'true guardian' of nation

New Delhi: BJP leader Varun Gandhi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with members of his family, and described the interaction as a privilege, saying the meeting strengthened his belief that the Prime Minister serves as a "true guardian" of the nation and its people.

After the meeting, Varun Gandhi shared details on social media platform X and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and seek his guidance.

"I had the privilege of meeting the revered Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji along with my family and receiving his blessings and guidance," Varun Gandhi wrote in his post.

He further praised PM Modi's personality and leadership, saying, "There is a wonderful paternal affection and sense of protection in your aura."

"The meeting with you further strengthens the belief that you are the true guardian of the nation and its people," Varun Gandhi added.

Varun Gandhi belongs to the Nehru–Gandhi family and is the son of Maneka Gandhi and late Sanjay Gandhi, who was the younger son of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Over the years, Varun Gandhi has established himself as a political figure within the BJP and has served three terms as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha representing the Pilibhit constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

His mother, Maneka Gandhi, had joined the BJP following a major political and personal fallout with the Indian National Congress and other members of the Nehru-Gandhi family after the death Sanjay Gandhi, in 1980 in an air crash.

Years later, she formally joined the BJP in 2004 along with her son Varun Gandhi, seeking to build her political career within the party and pursue ministerial responsibilities.

At the time, he had explained his decision to align himself with the BJP and work within the party's political framework.

"I consider joining and strengthening the BJP to be in the nation's best interest and, therefore, my decision to do so," he had said.

Varun Gandhi subsequently rose within the party ranks, and in 2012, he was appointed as a General Secretary of the BJP.