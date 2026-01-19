VB-G RAM G row: Karnataka BJP claims Congress fears 'income shop' closure

Reacting to the Congress-led government convening a special legislature session from January 21 to oppose the Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged that the Congress fears the loss of its “income shop” after the entry of the G Ram G Act.

Addressing the media at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, State BJP General Secretary P. Rajeev alleged that massive corruption has taken place within the Rural Development Department, and that funds released under the 15th Finance Commission have been grossly misused.

He alleged that while Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Priyank Kharge frequently speaks about the Constitution, he has no time to see how the Constitution is repeatedly being violated within his own department.

Rajeev explained that grants released by the Finance Commission to local bodies are of two types -- tied and untied. The tied grants are released in a fixed manner from the Centre to about 6,000 gram panchayats in Karnataka.

Minor changes are permitted for a limited period at the Commissioner’s office, but under the federal system, not even a single rupee of such grants can be diverted or altered arbitrarily, he said.

However, he alleged that in Priyank Kharge’s department, thousands of crores of rupees have been misused by distributing funds on a commission basis to Congress MLAs under the pretext of purchasing high masks.

In Hangal taluk of Haveri district alone, central grants meant for other gram panchayats were allegedly diverted arbitrarily to just 24 gram panchayats represented by Congress MLAs, he alleged.

“This is unconstitutional and not merely a violation of rules,” Rajeev said.

He said that under the federal structure, funds released by the Centre must be utilised strictly in accordance with the Constitution.

“Here, the Constitution itself has been violated,” he alleged, adding that efforts have been made to bring the issue to the notice of the central government.

If the misuse of 15th Finance Commission funds comes to the Centre’s attention, Karnataka may not receive further grants in the future, and the entire state government would have to bear the consequences of these mistakes, he warned.

Rajeev said that despite submitting applications through the association of gram panchayat presidents and members, the Commissioner has not responded so far.

He alleged that the Commissioner was avoiding a written reply as it would implicate him.

“When thousands of crores of rupees under the 15th Finance Commission have been misused, what moral right does Priyank Kharge have to continue as the minister in charge of the department?” he asked.

Across Karnataka, an average of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per panchayat has allegedly been misused in thousands of panchayats, amounting to a scam worth thousands of crores, he claimed, demanding immediate disclosure of details.

Suspending erring officers for three or six months and reinstating them later would not erase the corruption, he added.

Rajeev said a complaint has been filed with the Lokayukta regarding a scam worth Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore in Raibag taluk, where funds were allegedly misappropriated in the name of 52 works under a single gram panchayat.

The complainant has submitted documentary evidence stating that the works were never executed.

This, he alleged, is a clear example of how Priyank Kharge’s Rural Development Department is functioning in Karnataka.

He further alleged that bills were raised and money withdrawn for waste processing works worth around Rs 5.36 lakh, even though the works were never carried out.

In response to the complaint, officials reportedly claimed that no shed was constructed and that ledgers were purchased for the office instead.

Several such instances of misuse have taken place, he alleged, demanding an immediate investigation and a report to the people of the state.

Rajeev claimed that after the arrival of G Ram G, such scams have become difficult to carry out, and it is for this reason that the Congress has taken to the streets.

“All your scams will come out before the people,” he said.

He claimed that Karnataka has received Rs 5.5 lakh crore under MGNREGA so far and challenged the Congress to cite even one instance where the BJP had indulged in such corruption.

Rajeev said the Congress was rattled by the arrival of G Ram G because it feels that its “income shop” is being shut down.

He questioned why the Congress did not react with the same intensity when innocent people were killed in Pahalgam.

He alleged that the Congress is notorious for using Mahatma Gandhi’s name to shield corruption.

He claimed that the Congress has never had the courage to tell the country that Mahatma Gandhi has no relation to the Sonia Gandhi family.

According to him, Congress leaders equate the name Gandhi with the Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi family.

Rajeev further said that Priyank Kharge, who speaks extensively on every issue, has no time to look at the “rot and filth” within his own department.

He claimed to have earlier submitted documentary evidence of corruption in MGNREGA, including instances where bills were raised for sarees supposedly distributed to schoolchildren and for veils allegedly provided to men.

Following this, Priyank Kharge had directed the Belagavi CEO to act, after which officials arrived with nearly 50 vehicles and one officer was suspended.

“How much public money was lost? How much corruption took place? What has happened so far?” he asked, adding that suspending a single PDO does not stop corruption from continuing.

State BJP Economic Cell Convener Prashanth G.S., state spokespersons Surabhi and M.R. Venkatesh, and other leaders were present on the occasion.