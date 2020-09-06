Venkaiah Naidu owes his success to teachers

New Delhi: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that he owed his attainment and accomplishments in life to his teachers and mentors, who coached and trained him during his school and college days. Interacting virtually on Teachers' Day with teachers and students of Akshara Vidyalaya, a school run by Swarna Bharat Trust at Nellore and trainers of skilling courses conducted by SBT in association with various institutions at Nellore, Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

The Vice-President paid his humble tributes to former President and Vice-President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and described him as an eminent teacher, philosopher, scholar, statesman and author. Naidu also paid tributes to his teachers and mentors on the occasion and recalled that he had offered his reverence on Guru Purnima to more than 51 teachers and mentors, who played an important role in shaping his career and life. The Vice-President said that he had enjoyed every moment during his school and college days.

Observing that learning is a continuous process, the Vice-President told the students to acquire knowledge from teachers, parents and their grandparents, who have rich practical experience of life. He also advised them to read books. Lauding Akshara Vidyalaya, SBT, Muppavarapu Foundation and other organisations for conducting online classes and training courses, Naidu expressed confidence that the people of the country would overcome the pandemic. Continued on Page 4

