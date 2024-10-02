Verma takes charge of GM, Northern Railway

Ashok Kumar Verma, officer of Indian Railway Stores Service, assumed the charge of General Manager of Northern Railway. Earlier he has served as General Manager Central Organization for Railway Electrification, (CORE) Prayagraj. . Ashok Kumar Verma is a 1987 batch officer and has served Indian Railways in various capacities.

Apart from his vast experience in stores related issues, he also has experience in handling general administration. Verma has served as Principal Chief Material Manager in North Western Railway, as Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway and Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Jhansi Division. He also previously served as Executive Director Railway Stores in Railway Board.