Veteran BJP Leader And Former Gujarat Health Minister Hemaben Acharya Passes Away At 92

Veteran BJP leader and former Gujarat Health Minister, Hemaben Acharya, passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 in Junagadh. She is survived by her only son, Dhruv Acharya.

Born in 1933 in Halvad, located in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, Hemaben began her political journey with the Jan Sangh, to which she remained committed throughout her public life. She was married to the late Suryakant Acharya, a prominent Jan Sangh leader and former Rajya Sabha MP.

Her political career began in 1958 when she was elected to the Junagadh Municipality under the Jan Sangh banner, eventually rising to become its president. In 1975, Hemaben was elected to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from the Junagadh constituency. She was appointed as the Minister of Health and Family Planning in the state cabinet led by then Chief Minister Babubhai Jashbhai Patel.

A respected figure in Gujarat's political landscape, Hemaben was also known for her dedication during crises — notably reaching Morbi in the aftermath of the Machchu Dam disaster. During the Emergency, she was placed under house arrest under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), highlighting her role as a staunch opposition figure.

Following her demise, condolences poured in from leaders across party lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called Hemaben's son to offer his sympathies. Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil also paid tribute, describing her as a candid and steadfast leader who consistently championed public issues, even when they concerned her own party.

A prayer meeting to honor Hemaben’s memory was held on Monday evening in Junagadh.