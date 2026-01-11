Vibrant Gujarat: MoU worth Rs 11.49 crore signed by fish supplier company

A series of B2B and B2G seminars were organised to foster dialogue and collaboration across key sectors in Gujarat on Sunday, after the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) was inaugurated at Marwadi University in Rajkot by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An official said that a special panel discussion was held on the theme “Building a Future-Ready Fisheries Sector in Gujarat: Opportunities, Challenges and Sustainable Solutions.”

He said that the session brought together fish exporters and entrepreneurs to deliberate on critical issues such as fishing practices, fish processing, export strategies, adoption of technology in fisheries, deep-sea fishing, methods to enhance fish production, challenges faced by fishermen and boat owners, government incentives for exports, welfare schemes for fishermen, and the role of local offices in supporting the sector.

During the conference, a Fish Supplier Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 11.49 crore, underscoring the growing investment and commitment towards strengthening Gujarat’s fisheries industry.

The event was attended by the Agriculture Department Additional Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Solanki, Fisheries Department Commissioner Vijay Kharadi, S. Kannappan from NDFB, entrepreneur Manojbhai Sharma, Jagdish Fofandi, along with several other entrepreneurs and senior officials.

Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister visited the massive exhibition covering 18,000 square meters. At the ‘Enterprise Excellence Pavilion,’ he observed the contributions from leading organisations such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Essar, Nyara Energy, and Jyoti C.N.C., highlighting their role in the nation’s economic growth. The Prime Minister also lauded Gujarat’s growing industrial capacity and technological advancements.

At the ‘Ocean of Opportunities’ Pavilion, showcasing the vast potential of Saurashtra and Kutch’s coastal regions, the Prime Minister showed keen interest.

Presentations by the Gujarat Maritime Board on the blue economy, along with innovative technologies displayed by stalls such as Reliance New Energy, attracted considerable attention. The exhibition also demonstrated the balance between industrial growth and environmental sustainability.