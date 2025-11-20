Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference to boost investment in Kutch, Saurashtra

Gandhinagar: The second Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), dedicated to the Kutch and Saurashtra region, is set to showcase the rapidly expanding economic, industrial and cultural opportunities of western Gujarat.

Designed to accelerate investments, VGRC is expected to strengthen Gujarat’s growth trajectory while promoting inclusive and sustainable development across these two regions, as shared by officials on Thursday.

The conference will spotlight investment potential across key sectors such as ceramics, engineering, ports and logistics, fisheries, petrochemicals, agriculture and food processing, minerals, green energy, skill development, startups, MSMEs, tourism and culture.

With policy support and strategic partnerships at its core, VGRC aims to catalyse industrial expansion while ensuring that the benefits of development reach people across Saurashtra and Kutch. India’s largest district, Kutch, is a major industrial and trade centre backed by strong infrastructure and unmatched port connectivity.

Home to two of India’s largest ports — Kandla and Mundra — the district serves as a key gateway for global commerce. Its livestock economy, thriving industrial clusters, robust tourism, petrochemical activity and over 32 GW of renewable energy capacity have made Kutch one of India’s most promising investment destinations. Morbi, known as the 'Ceramic Capital of India', houses over 900 manufacturing units producing tiles, sanitaryware and vitrified products for domestic and global markets.

Jamnagar, India’s 'Brass City', supports more than 15,000 brass-related units and is also home to the largest refinery in Asia.

Its high-value fruit production, including mango, guava and pomegranate, has enabled a thriving agro-industry ecosystem.

Rajkot, Gujarat’s third-largest district, is a national hub for machine tool production. With a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, its MSME sector has flourished. Rajkot’s traditional crafts such as bandhni and ajrakh, along with its folk music, add cultural depth and support local creative industries.

Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, is a prominent centre for fisheries, mineral processing and handicrafts. It also hosts India’s largest caustic soda plant.

Devbhumi Dwarka, associated with the life of Lord Krishna, houses Tata Chemicals’ major soda ash facility in Mithapur and benefits from the Okha port, which supports fisheries and mineral trade.

Bhavnagar leads India in onion production and is home to Alang—the world’s largest ship-breaking yard. Botad is emerging as a new industrial and cultural node. Surendranagar is known for cotton, fennel, salt production, and its traditional Tangaliya and bandhni weaving.

These districts combine ecological richness with economic potential. With agro-processing industries, the Gir wildlife sanctuary, Girnar mountain, and extensive horticulture, the region shows promise in food processing and eco-tourism. Amreli hosts India’s first private port at Pipavav, which handles bulk and container cargo for domestic and international markets.

The district is also emerging in agriculture, food processing and cement-based industries. Set to be held in Rajkot on January 8–9, 2026, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference reflects the Gujarat Government’s commitment to accelerating regional development and attracting long-term investments.

With an emphasis on future-ready industries, skill development and innovation, Kutch and Saurashtra are positioned to play a crucial role in shaping the Viksit Gujarat – Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.



