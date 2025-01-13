Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Expresses Concern Over Unclaimed Currency Notes Found in Rajya Sabha

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed deep concern on Monday regarding the lack of accountability over a wad of Rs 500 currency notes discovered in the Rajya Sabha chamber last month. Dhankhar described the incident as a collective challenge to ethical standards in the Parliament.

The currency notes were found on December 6 during the winter session, under the seat assigned to Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi. The discovery sparked a heated debate in the Upper House, with members from the ruling coalition and the opposition exchanging allegations. Singhvi called the incident a "security lapse" and demanded a thorough investigation.

The Congress leader further suggested that glass enclosures be installed to prevent any malicious actions, including the planting of contraband on MPs' seats in their absence.

Speaking at a book launch, Dhankhar remarked, "Imagine my pain. Just a month ago, a wad of Rs 500 notes was found on a particular seat in the Rajya Sabha. What pains me deeply is that no one has come forward to claim it."

Calling the matter a "serious issue," Dhankhar acknowledged that while carrying cash might sometimes be a necessity, the failure to address the incident reflects poorly on collective ethical values.

He also highlighted the delayed formation of a committee on ethics in the Rajya Sabha, noting that it was established only in the late 1990s and remains active today.

As Rajya Sabha Chairman, Dhankhar praised the exceptional credentials and experience of its members but lamented that their actions are often dictated by party directives. He emphasized that despite individual opposition, MPs frequently disrupt proceedings under party orders, undermining constructive parliamentary debates.

The incident underscores the need for greater accountability and ethical responsibility among lawmakers, Dhankhar concluded.