Vice-President Of India: Office with perks, but no regular salary

New Delhi: The Vice-President of India, the second-highest Constitutional office in the country, is perhaps the only post that does not enjoy the benefits of a regular salary.

The Vice-President draws his salary for his role as the ex officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament.

NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan and Opposition nominee P Sudarshan Reddy are in the fray for the September 9 Vice-Presidential elections necessitated due to the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21.

The salary and allowances of the Vice-President are determined under the Salaries and Allowances of Officers of Parliament Act, 1953. “There is no provision for a specific salary for the vice president; instead, they receive remuneration and benefits commensurate with their role as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha,” officials said.

The Vice-President is entitled to draw the salary of the President of India when he assumes the responsibility in a caretaker role. In such a situation, the Vice-President ceases to be the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha chairman is entitled to a salary of Rs 4 lakh per month.