Vice President praises simpler labour laws, govt’s bid for global sporting events

New Delhi: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday praised the Labour and Employment Ministry’s efforts in simplifying labour laws and its ongoing work to enhance social security and create new employment opportunities, an official said.

He also hailed the efforts of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to host major international sporting events, including the Olympics, observing that such initiatives would give a significant boost to sports development and strengthen India’s position as a rising global sporting nation.

Radhakrishnan shared his views during a meeting with Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, at Parliament House.

Mandaviya was accompanied by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Sushri Shobha Karandlaje and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, along with the senior officials of the ministries.

The Vice President commended the Labour Ministry’s commitment to improving the welfare of workers and advancing India’s journey towards inclusive economic growth.

During the meeting, the Vice President was briefed on the key initiatives and policy reforms undertaken by the two Ministries.

Radhakrishnan was apprised of the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s comprehensive initiatives aimed at ensuring decent working conditions, improving the quality of life of workers, enhancing employability, strengthening social security, promoting occupational safety and health, and fostering harmonious industrial relations.

The Ministry also highlighted its major reform initiatives, such as the E-Shram Portal, the Shram Suvidha Portal, the Pradhan Mantri Vikshit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, and the National Career Service Portal.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports informed the Vice President that its efforts are focused on developing the potential and leadership qualities of young people, involving them in nation-building activities, and promoting the spirit of community service through participatory programmes that embody the idea of ‘Jan Bhagidari se Jan Andolan’.

The Vice President was briefed on key youth-oriented programmes such as the National Youth Policy, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), National Service Scheme, Youth Hostels, and National Youth Awards.

The MY Bharat Portal was highlighted as a significant step in connecting youth across the country through digital and field-based engagement activities.

Radhakrishnan appreciated the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) initiative for engaging youth in nation-building. He highlighted the significance of youth exchange programmes in promoting cultural understanding and strengthening the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

He was also briefed on several innovative youth engagement programmes such as the Youth 20 (Y20) Summit, Meri Maati Mera Desh, Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 (VBYLD-2025), Diwali with MY Bharat, and Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat.

The Vice-President was also briefed on the Ministry’s sports development initiatives, including Khelo India, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Assistance to National Sports Federations, Khelo Bharat Niti, and the One Corporate One Sport CSR model.

He lauded the remarkable performances of Indian sportspersons — particularly female athletes — on international stages, including the Olympics and Paralympics, and appreciated the growing involvement of the corporate sector in promoting sports in the country.