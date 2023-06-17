Vice President presents National Water Awards in Delhi, AP and Telangana receive awards

The National Water Awards distribution ceremony was held in the national capital, Delhi on Saturday where Vice President Jagdeep Danakad presented the awards.

According to the list of winners, Madhya Pradesh bagged the first prize as the best state and Andhra Pradesh stood third place among the states while Adilabad district of Telangana got the third prize under district wise category, Jagannatha Puram village of Bhadradri Kothagudem district was awarded as the best Gram Panchayat in the country in the Gram Panchayat category. Jagannadhapuram village of Bhadradri Kothagudem district also bagged an awarded for creating awareness among the people to adopt water policies.

Jagannadhapuram Sarpanch Gaddam Bhavani and Panchayat Secretary Sheikh Ibrahim received the award from Vice President Jagdeep Dhanakad.

Chagalamarri Kasturba School in AP won the second prize in water management and conservation, the CCL India Limited in Tirupati has bagged award under the best industries category Anantapur Asian Praterna received a special award in the category of Best Charity organisations.