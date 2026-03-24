‘Videshi Se Desi’: App puts women’s safety at centre of India’s digital push

New Delhi: Ina significant step toward building a safer digital ecosystem, Anuvadini AI has launched Hyped Samvadini, an indigenous messaging platform designed with a strong focus on women’s safety, privacy, and data security. Unveiled alongside the Desi AI GenZ Keyboard, the platform aligns with the broader vision of “Videshi Se Desi,” aiming to reduce reliance on foreign apps while addressing rising concerns around online harassment, cybercrime, and data misuse. At a time when digital threats such as stalking, impersonation, and harassment are increasingly impacting women, the platform positions safety—not just connectivity—as its core feature. Unlike conventional messaging apps, Hyped Samvadini integrates multiple layers of protection that allow users, especially women, to communicate without exposing personal details.

Speaking at the launch event at the Ambedkar International Centre, Anuvadini AI CEO Chandrashekhar Buddha said the platform has been designed to combine advanced technology with real-world safety needs while also breaking linguistic barriers. “Through Hyped Samvadini, we are building more than just a messaging app—we are creating a secure digital space where users, especially women, can communicate without fear.

It brings together all the features people expect today—chat, calls, media sharing, and more—but with privacy and safety at its core. At the same time, we are addressing one of India’s biggest challenges—language diversity. Users can seamlessly communicate across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and many others, without barriers,” he said.

A key highlight of the platform is its emergency response system tailored for women’s safety. The app includes a one-tap SOS alert with real-time location sharing and a discreet panic trigger that can be activated silently during distress situations. These features are aimed at providing immediate assistance without drawing attention, making them particularly relevant for women, students, and working professionals.

In addition, the app ensures that users are not forced to share their phone numbers, using dynamic chat IDs instead. This reduces the risk of unwanted contact, stalking, or misuse of personal information. Unknown users cannot directly message without approval, and sensitive details remain hidden by default—features that directly address common forms of online harassment faced by women.