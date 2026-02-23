Vijay Intensifies Attack On CM MK Stalin Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), launched a sharp criticism of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin during a rally in Vellore, framing the upcoming Assembly elections as a direct face-off between the two leaders.

Addressing supporters, Vijay accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of corruption, administrative failure, and deteriorating law and order. He described the election as a decisive battle between the people of Tamil Nadu and what he called a corrupt regime.

Rejecting Stalin’s claim that the contest was between Tamil Nadu and the NDA at the Centre, Vijay argued that the real fight was between the DMK government and the people of the state. He portrayed himself as the principal alternative to Stalin’s leadership, asserting that the election was not routine but an extraordinary political moment.

Vijay also alleged that the state government had attempted to obstruct his political events and criticised Stalin over remarks related to a previous rally incident in Karur. He further claimed that women’s safety and overall law and order in Tamil Nadu had deteriorated under the current administration.

The DMK has not yet issued a response to Vijay’s latest remarks. Tamil Nadu is expected to head to Assembly elections before May, with Vijay positioning himself as a key challenger to the ruling party.