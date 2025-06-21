Vijay Shah advocates weekly yoga sessions in MP's Khandwa to restore social harmony

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing controversy over his recent remarks on a senior Army officer, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah sought to recast his public image on International Yoga Day by championing yoga as a unifying force for society.

Speaking at a district-level event in Khandwa, Shah urged the city’s mayor to organize “weekly yoga sessions in every ward”, emphasising that such gatherings could foster “social harmony and goodwill” in an increasingly fragmented urban landscape.

“Yoga transcends caste, religion, and society. It uplifts the body, mind, and intellect,” Shah said, drawing a symbolic parallel between Swami Vivekananda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- both “Narendras,” as he put it -- who have, in his words, “shown the world the path of spiritual and cultural leadership.”

The remarks come at a time when Shah is facing public and judicial scrutiny for his controversial comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, an Indian Army officer.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed police to file an FIR (first information report) against him, and the Supreme Court has rebuked him for what it called “unacceptable and insensitive” language.

Later, a special investigation team was constituted to investigate the matter following orders from the Supreme Court. Yet on Saturday, Shah struck a markedly different tone.

Addressing over 600 students from 20 schools gathered at a private school for the 11th International Yoga Day, he spoke of yoga as a tool to reconnect people in the digital age.

“We rarely visit each other’s homes anymore. These yoga sessions will give us a reason to gather, to check in on one another, and to rebuild the bonds of community,” he said.

The event, organised by the district administration, was attended by public representatives, officials, and educators. It echoed the national theme of “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” reinforcing India’s vision of yoga as a bridge between personal well-being and collective consciousness.