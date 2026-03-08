Vijayan salutes women‘s historic struggles, reaffirms Kerala's commitment to gender equality

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday extended warm greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day, paying tribute to the historic struggles of women for equality, dignity and justice while reaffirming the state government’s commitment to strengthening policies that promote gender justice and empowerment.

In a message shared on his X handle, the Chief Minister said the day is an occasion to honour the long and determined struggles of women across the world for equal rights and social justice.

He emphasised that the progress of women is inseparably linked to the progress of society as a whole.

"Women’s advancement is society’s advancement, and this principle must guide our path forward," the Chief Minister said in his message.

Highlighting Kerala’s long-standing commitment to gender equality, Vijayan noted that the state has consistently introduced progressive and people-oriented policies aimed at empowering women and ensuring social justice.

He referred to historic initiatives such as the establishment of the country’s first Department of Women and Child Welfare, as well as the implementation of gender budgeting, which seeks to ensure that public expenditure takes into account the specific needs and priorities of women.

According to the Chief Minister, such initiatives reflect Kerala’s broader vision of building an inclusive society where women are empowered to participate fully in every sphere of life.

Vijayan also stressed the need to create a social environment in which women can live without fear, pursue their dreams with confidence, and contribute meaningfully to all sectors of society.

Ensuring safety, equal opportunity and dignity for women, he said, remains a fundamental responsibility of the government and society alike.

Kerala, he added, will continue to move forward with people-centric policies that strengthen women’s empowerment while advancing the ideals of equality and social justice.

"Let us strive to build a society where women can live fearlessly, chase their aspirations with confidence and take their rightful place in every field," the Chief Minister said.

In conclusion, Vijayan conveyed his heartfelt greetings to women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, acknowledging their resilience, contributions and leadership in shaping a more just and equitable society.