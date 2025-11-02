'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi': MP CM Yadav unveils grand Mahanatya on Emperor Vikramaditya in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Sunday, unveiled a grand theatrical spectacle celebrating the storied Emperor Vikramaditya, blending ancient heritage with modern cultural revival under the banner of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ethos: "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi" -- development alongside legacy.

In a resounding announcement from Bhopal, the "City of lakes", Chief Minister Yadav said that "Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanatya", a majestic production, will captivate audiences at the historic Lal Parade Ground on November 2 and 3, 2025, commencing at 6:30 p.m.

"Episodes from 'Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanritya' will be brought to life in Sinhasan Battisi," the Chief Minister posted on X, extending a warm invitation to all Bhopal residents to immerse themselves in the immortal tale of valour, astute policy, and unyielding justice.

This homecoming performance marks Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day with pomp, drawing on the legendary king's throne of 32 celestial nymphs.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Bhopal, flanked by luminaries from the RSS-affiliated Sanskar Bharati, Chief Minister Yadav emphasised the event's role in resurrecting India's glorious past.

"To present the splendid history before the public, this opulent drama -- centred on Emperor Vikramaditya, who forged a governance paradigm rooted in exemplary administration over two millennia ago -- shall come live at Lal Parade ground," he declared.

Nearly 250 artistes, drawn from diverse professions yet united in passion, will animate the stage with vivid tableaux.

Elephants, horses, and ornate palanquins will "processionally" enhance the spectacle, evoking the opulence of bygone eras.

Chief Minister Yadav hailed PM Modi's guiding principle as the lodestar, insisting that heritage must stride hand-in-hand with progress.

"We are enshrining our 'virasat within vikas'," he affirmed, positioning the Mahanatya not merely as entertainment but as a cultural clarion call.

As curtains rise, Vikramaditya's legacy promises to enthrall thousands, bridging epochs in a symphony of dance, drama, and devotion.

Earlier this year, the grand spectacle of Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanatya was played at the majestic ramparts of Delhi's Red Fort, vividly honouring Emperor Vikramaditya's enduring virtues of fairness, bravery, and devotion to the people's well-being.

Complementing this, Madhya Pradesh Tourism's vibrant showcase highlighted the region's timeless treasures, scenic wonders, and sacred sites.

In ancient Ujjain, the wise and valiant Emperor Vikramaditya ascends the fabled Sinhasan Battisi -- a throne guarded by 32 celestial nymphs, each embodying a virtue.

To claim his rightful rule, Vikramaditya must outwit their riddles and trials, battling demons, treacherous courtiers, and dark sorcery.

Through courage, justice, and shrewd policy, he restores dharma, unites kingdoms, and etches his legacy as the epitome of righteous governance.