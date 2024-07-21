'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi', PM Modi shares India's vision at World Heritage Committee meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee here at Bharat Mandapam during which he said that India's vision is development as well as heritage - 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi'.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi noted the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima and conveyed his best wishes to all citizens.

PM Modi expressed delight that the World Heritage Committee meeting is commencing on such an auspicious day and India is hosting the event for the first time, the PMO said in a statement.

The Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to all the dignitaries and guests from around the world, especially the Director General of Unesco, Audrey Azoulay and expressed confidence that the World Heritage Committee meeting will script new records in history similar to other global meets in India, the statement noted.

Referring to the artifacts returned from abroad, PM Modi mentioned that more than 350 heritage items have been brought back in recent times.

"This return of ancient heritage artifacts is a display of global generosity and respect for history," the Prime Minister said. He also pointed out the growing research and tourism opportunities in the field as the technology progresses.

Applauding the World Heritage Committee, the Prime Minister said that hosting this programme is a matter of pride for India. He highlighted that Northeast's historic Maidam has been nominated to enter Unesco's popular World Heritage List.

"This is India's 43rd World Heritage Site and Northeast's first heritage to get the status of Cultural World Heritage," PM Modi said, expressing belief that Maidam with its unique cultural significance will become more popular and gain more traction after bagging a place in the list, the PMO statement said.

PM Modi said that the presence of experts from all around the world showcases the scope and capability of the Summit. He emphasised that the organisation is being hosted on the land which is one of the oldest living civilizations in the world.

The Prime Minister threw light on India’s ancient eras and said: "India is so ancient that every point of time in the present moment is a reflection of its glorious past."

Referring to the national capital (Delhi), PM Modi said that it is the centre of thousands of years of heritage and one can find heritage and history at every step of the way. He gave the example of the 2,000-year-old Iron Pillar which has been rust-resistant and gives a glimpse of India's metallurgical prowess in the past.

"India's heritage is not merely history, but also science," PM Modi said.

He also noted that India's heritage is witness to the journey of top-notch engineering as he mentioned the 8th century Kedarnath temple situated at an altitude of 3,500 meters which remains a challenging place for infrastructure development today due to incessant snowfall during winter.

He also touched upon Brihadeeswara Temple in the South of India built by Raja Chola and its marvelous architectural layout and idol.

The Prime Minister also mentioned Dholavira and Lothal in Gujarat. Dholavira, famed for its urban planning and water management systems as ancient as 3,000 BC to 1,500 BC.

PM Modi said: "India's history and sense of history are older and more elaborate than the normal, leading to the need for new perspectives to witness the past with technological developments and new discoveries."

He mentioned findings of Sinauli in Uttar Pradesh, where copper age findings are closer to Vedic Age rather than the Indus Valley Civilization. He talked about the discovery of a 4,000-year-old horse-driven chariot. Such discoveries stress that in order to know India, there is a need for prejudice-free new concepts, the Prime Minister said, inviting the gathering to be part of this new stream.

Underlining the significance of heritage, PM Modi said: "Heritage is not only history. Rather a shared consciousness of humanity. Whenever we look at historical sites, it lifts our mind from the current geo-political factors."

The Prime Minister also encouraged people to use this potential of heritage for the betterment of the world, using them to connect hearts.

"It is India's clarion call to the world to come together to promote each others' heritage and amplify the spirit of human welfare, encourage tourism and create more job opportunities through the 46th World Heritage Committee meeting," PM Modi added.

Recalling a time when heritage was ignored in the pursuit of development, the Prime Minister said that "today, India's vision is development as well as heritage - Vikas bhi Virasat bhi".

Elaborating on the pride in heritage pledge during the last 10 years, the Prime Minister mentioned unprecedented steps such as Kashi Viswanath Corridor, Ram Mandir, Modern Campus of ancient Nalanda University.

"This resolve of India regarding heritage is linked with the feeling of serving the entire humanity. Indian culture talks about us, not just about self," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister reiterated that India considers the preservation of global heritage as its responsibility.

Concluding the address, PM Modi urged all foreign guests and dignitaries to explore India and informed them about a tour series for iconic heritage sites for their convenience. He expressed confidence that their experiences in India would make for a memorable trip.

External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar; Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; Director General of Unesco, Audrey Azoulay, and Chairperson of World Heritage Committee, Vishal Sharma were present on the occasion among others.

India is hosting the World Heritage Committee Meeting for the first time. It will take place from July 21 to 31 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

The World Heritage Committee meets annually and is responsible for managing all matters on World Heritage and deciding on sites to be inscribed on the World Heritage list.

During this meeting, proposals for nominating new sites on the World Heritage list, State of Conservation reports of 124 existing World Heritage properties, International Assistance and Utilisation of World Heritage Funds, etc. will be discussed.

The meeting will be attended by more than 2,000 international and national delegates from more than 150 countries.

Along with the World Heritage Committee Meeting, the World Heritage Young Professionals' Forum and World Heritage Site Managers' Forum are also being held on the sidelines.