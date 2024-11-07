Vikas Khanna Congratulates Trump, Reminds Him of White House Indian Cuisine Promise

Donald Trump has achieved a historic victory as the President of the United States in the elections held on November 5.

As soon as he emerged victorious, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from around the world for his historic victory.

One among them is a post by famous Indian chef Vikas Khanna, which has gone viral on social media. In his social media post, Vikas congratulated Trump and expressed hope that he will keep his promise.

"Hello Mr. President! Hope to cook Indian cuisine at The White House as you promised the last time we met," he wrote in the Instagram caption.

The caption was accompanied by a photo taken during Trump's visit to India in 2020. In the picture, one can see the chef shaking hands with Donald Trump.

The photo was taken during a state dinner hosted by Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in India.

One can also see music composer AR Rahman, standing alongside Khanna, in the picture shared by the chef.

The post quickly went viral on Instagram, with many netizens commenting that they too would love the opportunity to experience Indian cuisine at the White House.

Vikas Khanna runs a popular Indian cuisine restaurant in New York City.