Live
- Centre doubles penalty for stubble burning amid rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR
- Govt to give facelift to GGH, boost infra in PHCs
- No Uranium mining in Kappatralla village, Collector assures residents
- Fire erupts at private hospital in Nandyal, no casualties
- iOS 18.2 Public Beta Unveils New AI Features for iPhone Users Worldwide
- 'Act of stupidity': BJP condemns resolution for Article 370 restoration in J&K
- Home Minister Shah, LoP Gandhi, UP CM wish citizens on Chhath Puja
- Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Mani Shankar Aiyar over comments on Trump's win
- The role of AI in enhancing EV performance and efficiency
- Expedite APAAR registration for students by Nov 20 says Collector Dr S Venkateswar
Just In
Vikas Khanna Congratulates Trump, Reminds Him of White House Indian Cuisine Promise
Indian chef Vikas Khanna congratulates Donald Trump on his historic victory and hopes he will fulfill his promise to serve Indian cuisine at the White House
Donald Trump has achieved a historic victory as the President of the United States in the elections held on November 5.
As soon as he emerged victorious, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from around the world for his historic victory.
One among them is a post by famous Indian chef Vikas Khanna, which has gone viral on social media. In his social media post, Vikas congratulated Trump and expressed hope that he will keep his promise.
"Hello Mr. President! Hope to cook Indian cuisine at The White House as you promised the last time we met," he wrote in the Instagram caption.
The caption was accompanied by a photo taken during Trump's visit to India in 2020. In the picture, one can see the chef shaking hands with Donald Trump.
The photo was taken during a state dinner hosted by Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in India.
One can also see music composer AR Rahman, standing alongside Khanna, in the picture shared by the chef.
The post quickly went viral on Instagram, with many netizens commenting that they too would love the opportunity to experience Indian cuisine at the White House.
Vikas Khanna runs a popular Indian cuisine restaurant in New York City.