Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Youth Festival on Jan 11, 12

New Delhi: Sports Authority of India, Northern Regional Centre, Sonepat, in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) and National Service Scheme (NSS) held a press conference to highlight the upcoming Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue National Youth Festival 2025 which is a transformative reimagining of the National Youth Festival, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to engage and empower India's youth in shaping a Viksit Bharat.

Dialogue will be held during the National Youth Festival on January 11 and 12 next year. During the 2-day event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be interacting with 3000 youth leaders at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The vision of the Prime Minister is to develop at least 1 lakh youth leaders in the country.