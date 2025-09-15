Viksit UP @2047: Yogi govt pushes for speed on ground, expansion in sky

Lucknow, September 15: Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing rapid transformation in transport and connectivity under the vision of Viksit UP @2047. In the past eight and a half years, the state has made remarkable progress in roads, expressways, and aviation, positioning itself as a growing hub of investment and development at both national and international levels.

Before 2017, the pace of infrastructure growth in these sectors remained sluggish. The Yogi government has since given unprecedented momentum to projects, ensuring speed on the ground and expansion in the skies.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Uttar Pradesh’s road length grew from 51,549 km in 2013-14 to just 56,846 km by 2016-17. Air connectivity too remained limited, with passenger numbers rising by only 55 lakh in 17 years between 1999 and 2016. At that time, the state had merely three expressways and a few functional airports.

After 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government adopted an integrated approach to road, air, and water transport, giving infrastructure development a new momentum. Under PMGSY, road length expanded sharply to 77,425 km by 2024-25. The state also surged ahead in expressway construction, launching a mega campaign to build 22 expressways.

In aviation, Uttar Pradesh registered a big leap, with 12 domestic and 4 international airports now operational—making the state one of the fastest-growing aviation hubs in the country.

Uttar Pradesh is now known as the “Expressway State.” In 1949-50, there was not a single expressway, and by 2016-17, the number reached only three. But by 2025-26, this number rose to 22, including operational and under-construction ones. Projects such as the Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, and Gorakhpur Link Expressway are not only boosting internal connectivity but also strengthening UP’s position as a logistics hub.

To further expand the expressway network in UP, several new projects have started. These include the Ganga Expressway, Chitrakoot Link Expressway, Lucknow Link Expressway, Farrukhabad Link Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway, Jhansi Link Expressway, Vindhya Expressway, Vindhya-Purvanchal Link Expressway, Meerut-Haridwar Link Expressway (via Muzaffarnagar), and Chitrakoot-Rewa Link Expressway. Once completed, these projects will not only strengthen the state’s road network but also improve connectivity with neighbouring states.

In 2004-05, UP’s national highway network was 5,599 km, which increased to 12,292 km by 2023-24. This more than twofold growth accelerated trade, freight movement, and industrial development within the state. It reduced logistics costs and established UP as a strategic transit hub in North India.

In 1950, there wasn’t a single airport in the state, but by 2025 the number has risen to 16 including 5 under construction. These include 12 domestic and 4 international airports. Notably, Jewar international airport will soon rank among Asia’s largest airports and will give Uttar Pradesh a new identity as a cargo and transit hub.

Before 2017, in 17 years, the number of air passengers grew by only 55 lakhs, while in the past eight years it has increased by 82 lakhs. In 2025, the number of air passengers is estimated to reach 1.42 crore. This surge has given UP a new flight to the aviation sector.

After revolutionary change in east-west connectivity, the Yogi government is now working to build a vast north-south connectivity network by 2030. Plans include linking all district headquarters with expressways, developing multipurpose transit hubs on the Nepal border, and constructing world-class ropeways at major tourist destinations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision is that by 2047, every division in UP will have its own world-class airport. The goal is to connect all 75 districts through expressways and air connectivity. Additionally , green smart highways, air cargo hubs, heliports, and a modern aviation ecosystem will establish Uttar Pradesh as a global connectivity centre.