Vineet Jindal Supreme Court Attorney getting threats of being beheaded

New Delhi: The Supreme Court attorney Vineet Jindal was threatened with death. Someone sent a letter to his home and gave threats of beheading him.He filed a police report in view of risk pertaining to the threat he received.The police began their investigation by recording a case.Vineet had lodged a complaint with the police against Adil Chishti, son of Sarwar Chishti association with Ajmer Dargah, accusing him of insulting the Hindu deities.





आज जिहादियों ने मेरा भी सर तन से जुदा कर ने की धमकी दी मेरे घर पर भेजा गया ये ।मेरी व मेरे परिवार की जान को ख़तरा हे ये बात पहेले ही दिल्ली पुलिस मन चुकी हे @cp_delhi @DCP_NorthWest से आग्रह हे की इस पर करवाही करे । pic.twitter.com/y8eLYsgpY9 — Adv.Vineet Jindal (@vineetJindal19) July 26, 2022

Jindal tweeted Tuesday evening, "Today, the jihadists are threatening to take my head off.It was sent to the house. My life and the life of my family is at risk.It's already been accepted by the Delhi police.CP Delhi and DCP North West are requested to take steps in this respect."

He also shared a paper with the tweet on which it states,"Allah ka paigam hai vineet jindal, tera bhi sur tan se juda karenge bahot jald"

Supreme Court Attorney Vineet Jindal has previously received death threats from nationals and foreigners.He had to the Delhi police against Khadim Adil Chishti associated with Ajmer Dargah in the past.It is believed that he has been threatened about this.However, the Delhi police continue to investigate and try to figure out who threatened Vineet Jindal and why.