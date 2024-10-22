Vinesh Phogat Responds To Sakshi Malik's Claims Of Greed In Wrestlers' Protest

Former wrestler and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat has countered claims made by Sakshi Malik, who suggested that some individuals close to her and Bajrang Punia were driven by greed. Vinesh's comments come in response to statements in Malik's recently released book, *Witness*.



In her book, Malik argued that Vinesh and Bajrang's choice to skip the Asian Games trials last year damaged the integrity of their protest, making it appear "selfish." She claimed that the protest began to fracture as those around them started to "fill their minds with greed."



In reaction, Vinesh questioned the notion of "greed," stating, "Greed for what? If advocating for our sisters is considered greed, then I embrace that. If wanting to win an Olympic medal for our country is greed, that’s a noble pursuit."



Vinesh emphasized that as long as she, Sakshi, and Bajrang are committed, their struggle for justice will not wane. She stated, "Those who aim to succeed must remain strong. They should choose to confront challenges head-on. We are prepared for that fight."



Phogat, Malik, and others have accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing women wrestlers during his presidency of the Wrestling Federation of India, a case that is still under consideration in a Delhi court.



After the Wrestling Federation's suspension, an ad-hoc committee exempted Bajrang and Vinesh from the 2023 Asian Games trials, while Sakshi opted not to seek similar exemption. Ultimately, Sakshi did not compete, Vinesh faced an injury before the Games, and Bajrang did not secure a medal in Hangzhou.



Both Vinesh and Bajrang joined the Congress party ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, with Vinesh successfully winning a seat in the Julana constituency. Prior to entering politics, Vinesh faced a significant setback when she was disqualified from the 50kg final at the Paris Olympics for being slightly overweight.

