Violence Erupts In Assam’s Kokrajhar After Road Accident, Internet Services Suspended As Security Tightened

Assam’s Kokrajhar district witnessed a sudden escalation of violence following a road accident late Monday night, forcing authorities to deploy the Rapid Action Force and suspend mobile internet services to prevent the spread of rumours and further unrest. The incident has left the region on edge, particularly in the Karigaon area, which falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region.

According to police officials, the unrest began after a vehicle carrying three people from the Bodo community struck two individuals from the Adivasi community. What initially appeared to be a traffic accident quickly spiralled into a confrontation, as locals gathered at the site and clashes broke out. The situation deteriorated when the occupants of the vehicle were allegedly attacked by members of the crowd, triggering retaliatory violence.

By Tuesday, tensions had intensified, with incidents of arson reported and at least one vehicle set on fire. Protests erupted along sections of the National Highway, disrupting traffic and heightening fears of communal unrest. Visuals from the area showed heavy police presence as security personnel attempted to disperse crowds and restore order.

Senior police officials said the Rapid Action Force was rushed to Kokrajhar to assist local law enforcement in controlling the situation. As a precautionary measure, the state government ordered the suspension of mobile internet services across the district to curb misinformation and prevent mobilisation through social media platforms.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh stated that the violence stemmed directly from the aftermath of the accident, noting that the clash escalated rapidly once more people got involved. Authorities are continuing investigations to identify those responsible for instigating violence and damaging property.

The administration has appealed to residents to maintain calm and cooperate with security forces, assuring that strict action will be taken against anyone found spreading rumours or participating in unlawful activities. Additional forces remain on standby as officials closely monitor the situation to ensure that tensions do not spill over into neighbouring areas.

Kokrajhar has a history of ethnic sensitivities, and the latest incident has once again highlighted how quickly local disputes can escalate into wider communal tensions. The government has reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace in the region while restoring normalcy in a phased manner once the situation stabilises.