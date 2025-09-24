Violence in Leh as Youth Demand Statehood for Ladakh — Talks Slated Oct 6

Protests in Leh, Ladakh turned violent on Wednesday as people demanded statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

The unrest was sparked after two elderly hunger strikers fainted and were hospitalized while pressing those same demands.

Youth groups called for a shutdown, and protesters set fire to a security vehicle and torched a BJP office.

In response, police used tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd amid stone‑pelting.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, long at the forefront of non‑violent campaigns for statehood and Sixth Schedule status, appealed for calm as violence erupted. He described the unrest as a “Gen‑Z revolution” driven by frustrated, unemployed youth, and cautioned that violent acts could harm the cause even as he urged continued peaceful resistance.

A new round of talks between Ladakh leaders and the central government is scheduled for October 6, offering a possible path forward.