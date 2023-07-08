Live
Violence in WB panchayat polls 8 dead. Guv says it should be ballot not bullet war.
At least eight people were killed in election-related violence as polling for the West Bengal panchayat elections began on Saturday. Among those...
Among those killed were six Trinamool Congress (TMC) members and one worker each of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Three TMC members were killed in Murshidabad while two (one each from BJP and TMC) died in Cooch Behar. One CPI(M) worker was killed in East Burdwan, one from TMC died in Malda and one TMC worker lost his life in South 24 Parganas
Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose on Saturday condemned the violent incidents being reported since the announcement of the panchayat elections date and on the voting day. He said that elections must be held through ballots not bullets in the state.