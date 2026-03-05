Viral video of dance with students at Jharkhand school leads to suspension of headmaster

Garhwa (Jharkhand): The Jharkhand Education Department has initiated strict disciplinary action after a video from a farewell event at a government school in Garhwa district went viral on social media.

The video showed objectionable songs being played and inappropriate dancing within the school premises.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the in-charge headmaster of the Middle School in Sohabaria village under Meral block has been suspended, while termination proceedings have been initiated against two assistant teachers for alleged misconduct.

District Education Officer (DEO) Kaiser Raza said on Thursday that the action was taken after officials examined the viral video, which shows DJ music being played during a farewell event for Class 8 students, with people dancing to objectionable songs on the school campus.

The video also shows some teachers participating in the dance and behaving inappropriately with female students.

Terming the incident a serious violation of school discipline and teacher conduct norms, the department suspended the in-charge headmaster, Kundan Kumar Ranjan, with immediate effect under the provisions of the Jharkhand Government Servants Rules, 2016.

During the suspension period, Ranjan’s headquarters have been fixed at the office of the Area Education Officer in Garhwa.

As per the rules, he will be required to mark his biometric attendance at the office daily, following which he will be eligible to receive a subsistence allowance during the suspension period.

The conduct of assistant teachers Purushottam Pandit and Subeshwar Ram has also been found to constitute serious indiscipline. The district education department has therefore initiated proceedings to terminate their services under the Jharkhand Assistant Teacher Service Conditions Rules, 2021.

Officials said the farewell programme for the outgoing Class 8 students included the use of a DJ system within the school premises, where several songs were played and danced to. Clips from the event later circulated widely on social media, triggering criticism and prompting the authorities to order an inquiry.

The district education department has launched a detailed investigation into the matter, and officials said further action may be taken depending on the findings of the probe.