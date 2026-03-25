Visa centre to be set up in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday signed a tripartite agreement to set up a visa application centre at Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bus Terminal here. The agreement was signed between Home department, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and VFS Global Group.

Officials said the State government has allocated around 3,000 square feet of space at the bus terminal to house the centre. At present, residents of Odisha have to travel to cities like Kolkata, Delhi or Hyderabad for visa-related services, and the new facility is expected to make the process more accessible locally.

In December last, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the proposal for establishing a visa application centre in the State. In a separate development, BDA also signed an agreement with the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) to lease vacant space at the terminal.

Under the arrangement, BDA will lease around 77,000 square feet across two floors to OCAC, which will further allocate the space to IT companies. The move aims to integrate transport, services and technology within a single hub.

The BDA vice-chairman, Chanchal Rana, said the terminal is poised to evolve into a combined transport and business hub, housing IT and ITeS companies alongside the visa application centre. Spread over 11 acres, BSABT is the largest bus terminal in Odisha, managing over 1,500 buses and nearly 20,000 passengers daily across inter-state and intra-state routes, making it a key transit hub in the State.