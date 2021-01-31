Vivekananda reveals the spirit of the country through 'Prabuddha Bharat': PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion of 125th Anniversary of 'Prabuddha Bharat' magazine that Swami Vivekananda had expressed the spirit of the country through its name. They wanted to create 'Awakened India'. The Prime Minister further said that Those who know India, they are aware that this country is beyond political or geographical boundaries.

The Prime Minister said that Swami Vivekananda saw India as a cultural consciousness, which has been alive for centuries. An India that has emerged strongly after every challenge. Vivekananda wanted to make India enlightened or awakened.

'Prabuddha Bharat' magazine was started in 1896 by Swami Vivekananda. The event was organized by the Advaita Ashram in Uttarakhand. The purpose of this magazine was to spread the ancient spiritual heritage of the country.

Initially this magazine was published from Madras now Chennai, but after two years it started publishing from Almora. After April 1899, it started being published from Advaita Ashram and since then it is being published continuously from there.

Many famous personalities of the country contributed to this historical magazine. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Sister Nivedita, Sri Aurobindo, former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan etc. wrote articles in enlightened India.