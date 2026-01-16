‘Vote Theft Is Anti-National’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Election Commission Over Erasable Ink Controversy

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission over allegations that erasable ink was used during the Maharashtra civic polls. Sharing a media report on the issue, Gandhi said that faith in India’s democratic system has broken down and described “vote chori” or vote theft as an anti-national act.

Taking to social media platform X, Gandhi accused the poll body of misleading citizens, stating that such actions have led to the collapse of trust in democracy. His remarks came amid growing political controversy over claims that the ink applied on voters’ fingers during the elections could allegedly be removed.

Following the uproar, the Maharashtra State Election Commission ordered an inquiry into complaints related to the use of erasable electoral ink. The poll authority also cautioned against attempts to spread confusion among voters. The issue was first highlighted by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who accused State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare of favouring the BJP-led ruling alliance and demanded his suspension.

Responding to the allegations, Waghmare rejected claims that the indelible ink could be erased using substances such as acetone or nail polish. He announced a formal probe into the matter and warned that any attempt to tamper with the ink or mislead voters would invite strict legal action.

The state election body clarified that trying to remove the ink mark applied at polling stations is illegal. It said voters found attempting to cast their ballot again after removing the ink would not be allowed to vote and would face appropriate legal consequences. Officials also emphasised that voting records are maintained after each vote is cast, making repeat voting impossible even if the ink mark is removed.

As the controversy continues, the probe ordered by the Maharashtra State Election Commission is expected to determine whether there was any irregularity in the ink used during the civic polls, amid intensifying political accusations and counterclaims.