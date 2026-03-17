Voting for two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana ends

Polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana ended at 4 pm on Monday. While the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which has two legislators, abstained from voting, the Congress MLAs, who were shifted to Himachal Pradesh returned shortly after the polling began at 9 am and cast their votes.

In the fray are BJP candidate Sanjay Bhatia, Congress’s Karamvir Singh Boudh and Independent candidate Satish Nandal. The BJP is backing Nandal, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls as its nominee. Meanwhile, Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi told reporters that the BJP has complained to the Election Commission pertaining to “violation of vote secrecy” of two Congress MLAs.

“Two Congress MLAs did not have their ballot folded as it should have been, thus violating the secrecy of their vote. We have complained to the Election Commission,” Bedi said. The results are expected to be declared later in the evening. INLD abstained from voting, with party leaders Abhay Singh Chautala and Aditya Devi Lal saying that the decision was taken keeping in view the people’s sentiments.

“People are fed up with both the BJP and the Congress,” INLD MLA Aditya Devi Lal told reporters. In the 90-member Haryana assembly, the BJP has 48 MLAs, the Congress has 37, the INLD has two MLAs and three legislators are Independents. Two candidates would require 31 votes each to make it to the Rajya Sabha.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who is an observer for the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana, told reporters it was sad the way the Congress moved its MLAs to Himachal Pradesh and kept a close watch on their movements.

“Seeing the condition of Congress MLAs as reported in the media, as a public representative, I feel very sad. The way they were restricted in closed rooms shows Congress’s mistrust towards its own MLAs,” Sanghavi said. Haryana Minister Anil Vij, who recently fractured both his legs after a fall, arrived on a wheelchair to cast his vote. Before the polling ended, Vij and some other ministers, including Vipul Goel, expressed confidence that the BJP and the Independent candidate backed by it, will win. On the shifting of Congress MLAs, Vij said, “Congress does not trust its MLAs, which is why they were taken here and there.”

The Haryana Congress had on Friday moved 31 of its MLAs to two resorts in Kufri near Shimla. The MLAs, who were shifted to Kasauli in Solan district on Sunday, returned on Monday morning. They arrived at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Chandigarh residence, from where they proceeded to cast their votes.