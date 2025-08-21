VP Candidate B Sudershan Reddy Hails Rahul Gandhi’s Role In Caste Census, Warns Of Bihar Crisis

Justice B Sudershan Reddy, former Supreme Court judge and INDIA bloc’s Vice-Presidential nominee, lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his activism and ability to influence governments on key social issues. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Reddy said Gandhi “never allows the streets to be silent” and highlighted his role in persuading the Telangana government to conduct a systematic caste census.

Quoting socialist leader Rammanohar Lohia, Reddy remarked, “When the streets are silent, the house turns unruly,” adding that Gandhi has made it his mission to challenge complacency and drive change.

Turning to Bihar, Reddy voiced concern over the ongoing electoral crisis, stressing that universal adult suffrage—the core weapon of democracy—faces a serious threat. “There can’t be a bigger danger to the Constitution than attempts to undermine the right to vote,” he warned.

Reddy, who previously headed the expert group for the Telangana caste census, recalled that he had predicted it would pose a challenge to the ruling dispensation. He urged that such studies be conducted with sincerity and not reduced to symbolic exercises.

Earlier in the day, members of the INDIA bloc, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, and Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, met with Reddy at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. Over 80 MPs, led by Kharge, endorsed his nomination, describing him as one of India’s most progressive jurists.