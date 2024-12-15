VP Dhankhar urges corporates to invest in education

New Delhi: A leader is one who doesn't think of the moment, he thinks of the future, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday, urging corporates to invest in education.

Speaking at the Jiwaji University, Gwalior, Dhankhar hailed Maharaja Shrimant Jiwajirao Scindia’s vision for education and said, “The Late Maharaja, with extraordinary energy and unwavering commitment, embodied the spirit of service and nation-building. He lost no time in nurturing nationalism and allowing it to blossom.”

“His rule was defined by foresight, courage, and a focus on education, ensuring public welfare and progress,” said Dhankhar in a video uploaded on his social media handle X.

Describing investment in education as an investment for today and for the future, he said this will ensure that our growth shifts from incremental to vertical.

“We must also ensure there is no commercialisation of education — education is service and should be treated as such,” he said.

I urge that Maharaja Shrimant Jiwajirao Scindia’s vision for education be continued. Industry, trade, business, and corporates must invest in education and pool CSR funds to nurture institutions, he said.

The VP said he would always remember the historic moment of unveiling the statue of a great man who was among the first to integrate with Bharat soon after independence to honour the nationalism call given by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Dhankhar said the need of the hour is quality education for all. “And this is happening fast in the country,” he said.

“Boys and girls, we are living in times of hope and possibility. Today, you can fully realise your potential and dreams, thanks to a system free from corruption and favouritism,” he said.

Complementing the government for digital public infrastructure and infusion of technology, Dhankhar said: “In the past, opportunities like jobs, contracts, and even basic services required extra-legal means. Today, thanks to technology, these mega transformative changes are a reality.”

“Those who considered themselves above the law have been reminded about equality before the law,” he said.