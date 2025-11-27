  1. Home
Wanted murder accused injured in police encounter

  • Created On:  27 Nov 2025 11:58 AM IST
Wanted murder accused injured in police encounter
New Delhi:A man wanted for murder was injured in an exchange of fire with police in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar on Wednesday, officials said. Mehtab, the accused, allegedly opened fire at a police team when it signalled him to stop for checking, prompting retaliatory shots, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday morning when a patrol team from the Patel Nagar police station intercepted Mehtab following a tip-off about his movement in the area.

As the officers asked him to stop, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired at them. “When police fired back in self-defence, one bullet hit Mehtab. He was immediately overpowered and taken to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” a senior police officer said. Mehtab had been absconding after being accused in a murder case and police teams had been trying to trace him for the past few weeks.

Delhi Police EncounterPatel Nagar ShootingMurder Accused MehtabCrime in DelhiPolice Self-Defence Action

