War will have consequences on global economy: Farooq

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that the war between Iran and the US-Israel coalition needs to come to an end quickly, as it could have massive repercussions for the global economy. “It (war) will have severe consequences not only for the Indian economy but for the world economy,” Abdullah told reporters after offering Friday prayers at Hazratbal shrine here. The former chief minister highlighted the importance of ending the war due to the loss of innocent lives, saying, “We are praying that the Almighty delivers the Muslim world from the problems it is facing.” In response to a question about the conflict, Abdullah mentioned that a “greater power” than US President Donald Trump would eventually step in to help resolve the situation in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Kashmir’s chief priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday claimed he was put under house arrest and not allowed to offer the congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here. “For the third consecutive Friday in Ramzan I have been put under arbitrary house arrest-never conveyed in writing, but enforced by placing police vehicles and large contingents in front of my gate and the entire area, choking gully points and lanes with concertina wires, disallowing traffic movement, all to prevent me from delivering the Friday sermon at Jama Masjid!” Mirwaiz said in a post on X.