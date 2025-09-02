Warm Reception for Union Minister Bandi Sanjay at Abhay Patil’s Residence in Belagavi

Belagavi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar received a rousing welcome during his visit to Belagavi district on Tuesday, culminating in a heartfelt gathering at the residence of local MLA and BJP Telangana in-charge Abhay Patil. The Minister, who was in the region for an official engagement, spent nearly two and a half hours at Patil’s residence, where party leaders, activists, and supporters had assembled in large numbers.

The day began with a grand reception at Belagavi airport, where Abhay Patil and other BJP leaders greeted the Union Minister. From there, the duo proceeded to the Cobra School of Jungle Warfare and Tactics (CSJWT), a specialized CRPF training center, where Bandi Sanjay inaugurated new infrastructure and praised the CRPF’s role in national security and counter-Naxal operations.

Following the official program, Bandi Sanjay accepted Patil’s invitation to visit his residence in the district headquarters. The gathering turned into a celebratory affair, with hundreds of BJP activists, including women leaders and local representatives, lining up to meet the Minister. Many took the opportunity to capture photos with both Bandi Sanjay and Abhay Patil, marking the Minister’s first visit to Belagavi.

Abhay Patil personally introduced key leaders and activists to the Union Minister, highlighting the region’s grassroots strength and organizational unity. The atmosphere was one of camaraderie and enthusiasm, reflecting the strong local support for the BJP leadership.

After lunch at Patil’s residence, Bandi Sanjay continued informal interactions with party workers. After extending greetings and appreciation to the assembled crowd, the Minister departed for Belagavi airport and boarded his flight to Karimnagar via Hyderabad.