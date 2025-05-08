Watch: Pakistani Citizen Slams Army After India’s Precision Strikes on Terror Camps in POK

On Wednesday, India attacked nine terror sites in Pakistan, destroying camps and leading to the deaths of nearly 100 terrorists in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

India launched 24 missiles to strike major terror infrastructure and camps belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Interestingly, Pakistan's defense system failed to intercept even a single missile, raising questions about its capabilities.

Amid this chaos, a video of a Pakistani citizen is going viral on social media.

He strongly criticized Pakistan’s army and defense system.

In the video, he is seen tearing into Pakistan and pointing fingers at the army’s competence. He stated that Pakistan’s defense system failed to stop even one missile from India.

He also highlighted India’s 100 percent precision in the strikes. Additionally, the man praised Israel’s defense system, noting that it had intercepted 90 percent of the missiles fired by enemies.

Watch the video here: