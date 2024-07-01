Water supply to be normal soon: Atishi

New Delhi: DelhiWater Minister Atishi on Sunday instructed officials to repair the pump house at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant that was flooded due to heavy rains and ensure that such problems do not recur. In a post in Hindi on 'X' after inspecting the Chandrawal water treatment plant, she said that unexpected rains flooded the pumping house of the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, damaging the motors.

"Due to this, (water) supply was disrupted in many parts of Central Delhi. Jal Board has worked quickly to resolve this problem and the plant has almost 80 per cent been repaired. Water supply will be back to normal soon," Atishi said.

"Inspected the plant today and ordered officials to repair the pump house as soon as possible, and with joint inspection ensure that this problem does not recur in any plant in the future," she said.

The national capital was brought to its knees on Friday morning as 228.1 mm of rainfall on the first day of monsoon, the highest for the month of June since 1936, submerged several parts of the city and claimed multiple lives. The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Delhi and has put the city on "orange alert" till July 2.

A three-member fact-finding committee of Delhi ministers has issued notices to senior officers of the DDA, forest department and Delhi Police over the felling of 1,100 trees in the Ridge area, allegedly without permission.

The committee comprising ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain will submit its report to the Forest Minister. The fact-finding committee has directed the principal secretary (environment and forest), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice-chairman, principal commissioner (LD and LM), DDA, along with the commissioner (housing), DDA, deputy commissioner of police (South Delhi) and the station house officer (SHO) of the area concerned and other senior officials, to be present at a meeting scheduled on July 1. The committee will submit a factual report to the Supreme Court by July 11.