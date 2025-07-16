Wave Of Hoax Bomb Threats Disrupts Delhi Educational Institutions For Third Straight Day

A series of false bomb alerts continued to terrorize Delhi's educational landscape on Wednesday, marking the third consecutive day of disruptions as five more schools received threatening emails. The ongoing pattern has now affected a total of ten schools and one college across the capital, prompting extensive security operations and student evacuations.

The latest wave of threats targeted prominent educational institutions including St. Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, Mother's International School in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate. Notably, St. Thomas School received its second threat in as many days, having been targeted the previous day as well.

Delhi Police confirmed that all the threatening emails, which arrived around 8 am on Wednesday morning, have been declared hoax communications. However, standard security protocols required comprehensive searches of all affected premises. The emails contained alarming claims about explosive devices being planted on school campuses, necessitating immediate emergency responses.

Emergency response teams comprising Delhi Fire Service personnel, local police units, and specialized bomb detection and disposal squads were deployed rapidly to each threatened location. Students who had already arrived at school were promptly evacuated and relocated outside the premises while their families received immediate notification about the situation.

A senior police official detailed the coordinated response effort, explaining how alerts were received early in the morning from multiple schools regarding the threatening emails. Specialized teams from the bomb detection and disposal squad worked alongside special cell officials to conduct thorough investigations. Despite extensive searches, no suspicious items or substances were discovered at any of the targeted institutions.

The pattern of threats began on Monday when Navy School in Chanakyapuri, CRPF School in Dwarka, and a Rohini-based educational institution received similar threatening communications. Tuesday saw St. Thomas School and St. Stephen's College facing evacuation after receiving comparable threats, both of which were subsequently determined to be false alarms.

Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the source of these threatening communications but have not yet identified the perpetrator responsible for the systematic targeting of Delhi's educational institutions. The investigation involves analyzing digital footprints and email metadata to trace the origin of these disruptive messages.

The disruption prompted Sardar Patel Vidyalaya to issue a comprehensive communication to parents explaining the situation and the institution's response. The school's message informed families that due to the potential bomb threat received that morning and following police advice, the school would remain closed for the day while bomb disposal squads conducted complete sanitization of the premises.

The school's communication provided detailed instructions for parents, explaining pickup procedures for students who travel independently and arrangements for those using school transportation services. The institution assured parents that regular updates would be provided as the situation developed.

These repeated threats have created significant anxiety among parents, students, and educational staff across Delhi. The systematic nature of the threats, occurring over three consecutive days and targeting multiple institutions, suggests a coordinated effort to disrupt the educational system and create widespread panic.

The incidents highlight the vulnerability of educational institutions to such threats and the substantial resources required to respond appropriately to each alert. Even though the threats have proven to be hoaxes, authorities cannot afford to treat them lightly given the potential consequences of ignoring a genuine threat.

The ongoing investigation continues as authorities work to identify the perpetrator and prevent future incidents. The pattern of threats has raised concerns about the security of educational institutions and the need for enhanced protective measures to ensure student safety while maintaining normal academic operations.

Educational institutions across Delhi remain on high alert as the investigation progresses, with security protocols being reviewed and strengthened to better respond to similar threats in the future.