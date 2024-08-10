Wayanad landslides: How Centre helped disaster-hit region in relief, rescue and rehab ops

New Delhi: As disaster-struck Wayanad struggles to return to normalcy, the Kerala government and the Centre are working hand in hand to provide relief to the victims, helping them rehabilitate to safer locations.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has announced emergency financial support for those whose homes got shattered by the landslides on July 30. Accordingly, each family staying in the relief camps will get a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each.

The Central assistance was also forthcoming and quick. The morning after the landslides on July 30 saw Central teams rush to the region for undertaking a massive relief and rescue operation. More than 1,200 rescuers from the NDRF, Army, Air Force, Navy, Fire Services, and Civil Defence were rushed to landslide-hit Wayanad for the rescue and relief operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's on a visit to Wayanad on Saturdaay, is undertaking an aerial survey of the affected regions to get first-hand stock of the prevailing situation. He will also meet the displaced people at the relief centres and review the ongoing relief work.

Just a day after the landslides, when the real picture of devastation was still unfolding, Union Minister of State George Kurien was on the ground taking stock of the relief and rescue work.

Deputed by the Centre, the Minister visited the landslide-hit areas, took first hand information of the relief and rescue works, besides meeting a couple of displaced families. He also visited Mundakayam, one of worst-hit areas in Wayanad.

The Minister interacted with the top-most officials of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams, paramilitary forces, Kerala govt officials and also the armed personnel engaged in the rescue operation.

More than 100 ambulances along with doctors and other medical staff were deployed for medical support and treatment.

Also, the Indian Army erected a 190-foot Bailey bridge in Wayanad, which has been crucial in facilitating the movement of heavy machinery and ambulances. The construction of this bridge was completed in just 71 hours, thus significantly enhancing the scope of the rescue operations by allowing heavy vehicles and machinery to be mobilised to rescue around 200 stranded people.

Till now, a total of 30 persons have been rescued, 520 persons evacuated and 112 bodies retrieved by the NDRF rescue teams.

Now, more than a week after the catastrophic landslides, disaster management teams along with Armed Forces personnel are working on the ground to provide succour to the disaster-stricken people.

Mundakki, Chooralmala, and Vellarimala, the worst-hit regions of Wayanad, are now limping back to normalcy. However, more than 100 people are still reported to be missing.

Post the mayhem, the Armed Forces have done commendable work in evacuation of stranded people and establishing relief centres. Thousands of displaced population from these villages have taken safe refuge in these shelters.

An Inter-Ministerial Central team (IMCT) constituted by the Central government is visiting the affected areas to review and monitor the relief and rehabilitation work.

In terms of monetary assistance also, the Centre has maintained a steady flow of funds into the state’s coffers to meet any exigency.

As per official reports, the Centre released yearly instalment of Rs 145.60 crore for Kerala’s State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on July 31.

In the past five years, a total of around Rs 1200 crore has been released by the Modi government. In addition to this, the government has also released a sum of Rs 445 crore for the State Disaster Mitigation Fund in the last five years.