We are transforming medical education system: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Union government is transforming the entire medical education system in the country and the 'learnings from the Covid-19 pandemic will help in fighting other diseases as well'.

Addressing the 33rd Convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, Modi said that during the last six years, MBBS seats in the country have increased by more than 30,000, a rise of more than 50 per cent from 2014.

"The number of Post Graduate medical seats has been increased by 24,000 which is a rise of around 80 per cent from 2014," Modi said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that in the last six years his government has approved 15 new AIIMS.

"In 2014, there were six AIIMS in the country. In the last six years, we have sanctioned 15 more AIIMS across the country," the Prime Minister said.

Talking about the role of doctors in the society, Modi said that doctors are among the most respected professionals in our country and today, after the pandemic this respect has gone up even more.

"This respect is because people know the seriousness of your profession where many times, it is literally a life and death question for someone," he said.

The Prime Minister said that to be serious and to look serious are two different things. "I request all of you to still keep your sense of humour intact. It will also help you cheer up your patients and keep their morale high," Modi advised the graduating doctors.