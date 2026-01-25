We can achieve Ram Rajya by adopting ideals of Shri Ram: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma participated in the Ram Katha and Gau Mahotsav organised in Kota on Saturday in the presence of spiritual guru Dhirendra Shastri, Peethadheeshwar of Bageshwar Dham.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Ram Katha is not merely a religious narration, but a complete school for living a meaningful and disciplined life.

He added that Ram Katha teaches the duties of a son, the affection of a brother, the devotion of a husband, and the responsibilities of an ideal ruler.

"By adopting the ideals of Shri Ram in daily life, society can move towards the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Ram Rajya," he said.

Highlighting the values of Sanatan culture, CM Sharma said it is deeply rooted in respect for nature, with traditions of worshipping rivers, mountains, trees, and Mother Cow.

He described listening to Ram Katha as a matter of great fortune and spiritual enrichment.

Praising Dhirendra Shastri, the Chief Minister said: "Through his simple, impactful, and heartfelt words, Shastri ji has illuminated the lamp of Dharma in the lives of millions. His unique style has brought Sanatan Dharma closer to the common people and has played an important role in connecting the younger generation with India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage."

On this occasion, Dhirendra Shastri felicitated the Chief Minister by presenting him with a shawl as a mark of respect.

The event was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar, State Minister of State for Energy (Independent Charge) Hiralal Nagar, BJP MLA Kalpana Devi, along with Hindu saints, mahants, and a large number of devotees.

Sharing his experience on social media platform X, Chief Minister Sharma wrote: "I had the blessed opportunity to listen to the discourse at the 'Shri Ram Katha Mahotsav' on the sacred land of Ramganjmandi in Kota, in the presence of the revered Peethadhish of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Ji. I prayed that, by the grace of Shri Ram, prosperity may prevail in every corner of Rajasthan. The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries were also present on this auspicious occasion. When the story of Lord Ram resonates, the mind is purified and the soul is filled with devotion."

He concluded his speech by saying "Jai Shri Ram! Jai Balaji! Bageshwar Dham."