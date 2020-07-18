We have made fight against Covid a people's movement says PM Modi

Highlights:

♦ With our deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, to improving socio-economic equity, and to preserving nature's balance, India will play its role in full support of the UN agenda.

♦ In our joint fight against Covid-19, we have extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries.

♦ Today, through our domestic efforts, we are again playing a salient role in achieving 'Agenda 2030' and the sustainable development goals. We are also supporting other developing countries in meeting their sustainable development goals.

♦ Our motto is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas' - meaning 'Together, for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust'. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind.

New Delhi: In our joint fight against Covid-19, India has extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council Session, 2020, via video conference.

"Today, the United Nations brings together 193 member countries. Along with its membership, the expectations from the organisation have also grown," said Modi in his virtual address at Ecosoc session.

"From the very beginning, India has actively supported the UN's development work and the Ecosoc. The first president of Ecosoc was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the Ecosoc agenda," Modi said.

"Today, through our domestic efforts, we are again playing a salient role in achieving Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals."

We are also supporting other developing countries in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals," the PM said.

"India firmly believes that path to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism. Our motto is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas' - meaning 'Together, for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust'. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind," he added.

"In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement, by combining the efforts of Government and civil society," the PM said. "COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested resilience of all nations. In fight against COVID, our grass-roots health system is helping India ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world," said Modi.

"Our 'Housing for All' programme will ensure that every Indian will have a safe and secure roof over their head by 2022, when India completes 75 years as an independent nation," he further said.