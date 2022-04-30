We must be mindful of Lakshman Rekha: CJI at meet with PM, CMs

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana on Saturday said the Constitution provides for separation of powers between the three organs and added that while discharging duties, one should be mindful of the 'Lakshman Rekha'.

The CJI made the statement while addressing the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

Chief Justice Ramana said it is the harmonious and coordinated functioning among the three organs of the state that has preserved and strengthened the democratic foundations of this great nation over the last seven decades. "While discharging our duties, we all must be mindful of the Lakshman Rekha. The judiciary would never come in the way of governance, if it is in accordance with law. We share your anxiety and concern regarding the welfare of the people."

He also appealed to "please be generous in creating more posts and filling the same, so that our judge-to-population ratio is comparable to advanced democracies. As per sanctioned strength, we have just around 20 judges per 10 lakh population, which is alarmingly low".

The CJI said that as of today, out of 1,104 sanctioned posts of high court judges, there are 388 vacancies, and out of 180 recommendations, 126 appointments have been made for various High Courts. He added that 50 proposals are still awaiting approval by the Centre and the High Court have sent around 100 names to the Union government, which are yet to reach the apex court. "When we last met in 2016, the sanctioned strength of judicial officers in the country was 20,811. Now, it is 24,112, which is an increase of 16 per cent in six years. On the other hand, in the corresponding period, pendency in district courts has gone up from 2 crore 65 lakhs to 4 crore 11 lakhs, which is an increase of 54.64 per cent. This data shows how inadequate the increase in the sanctioned strength is," the CJI said.