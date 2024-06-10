We value our partnership for promoting innovation for benefit of humanity: PM Modi to Bill Gates

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates for congratulating him for winning the Lok Sabha elections for the record third time, saying, "We value our partnership for promoting innovation for the benefit of humanity".

Responding to Gates' congratulatory post on X, PM Modi, said, "Deeply appreciate your message @BillGates".

The Prime Minister also expressed deep appreciation for their past conversations highlighting the transformative role of technology in governance, healthcare, and India's commitment to climate change and sustainable development.

"Recall our very positive and engaging conversation a few months ago, including on the transformative role of technology in governance and healthcare, and India's commitment to climate change and sustainable development," he wrote.

Gates, in his message, extended congratulations to PM Modi and expressed anticipation for a continued partnership "to enhance the lives of people across India and the world".

He also praised India's progress as a hub for innovation and emphasised the possibility of further collaboration.

In March, the philanthropist visited India and met PM Modi and discussed Artificial Intelligence, technology, healthcare, and more.