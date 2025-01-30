Weather dept predicts rain in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur: Even as the spring season is expected in the next few days, the Meteorological (MeT) Department here on Wednesday said rain is likely to occur in parts of Rajasthan next week.

From Wednesday, the minimum temperature is expected to rise, gradually reducing the morning and evening cold. Additionally, there is a possibility of rain on February 3, said the MeT office.

A new strong western disturbance is likely to become active in some parts of the state from February 2 to 4. During this period, there is a possibility of rain with thunder in some parts of Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions, said the MeT officials.

Currently, the weather in Rajasthan is undergoing a transition. With intense sunlight during the day, people have started experiencing mild heat. In western Rajasthan, daytime temperatures have surpassed 30 degrees Celsius with cities like Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, and Churu recording maximum temperatures of 4-5 degrees above average.