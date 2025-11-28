Well-off individuals must surrender NFSA benefits by Dec 31, says Rajasthan govt

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government said on Friday that financially well-off individuals will no longer be allowed to avail themselves of wheat and other food grains meant for the poor under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Those found ineligible and still availing subsidies after December 31 will face recovery and punitive action, officials said.

The decision comes under the state's ongoing "Give-Up Campaign", launched on November 1 last year to ensure that only deserving families receive subsidised food grains.

As of now, 48 lakh ineligible beneficiaries have voluntarily opted out, creating space for deserving individuals who were previously excluded.

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said that due to this voluntary exit and updated beneficiary verification, more than 70.25 lakh eligible individuals have been added to the NFSA list since January 26, 2025.

"Affluent individuals must surrender their food subsidy benefits so that grain reaches those who genuinely need it," Minister Godara said, adding that post-December 31, the state government will begin recovering benefits taken fraudulently.

As per updated guidelines, families will not qualify for NFSA benefits if any member is an income tax payer, any member works in government, semi-government, or autonomous bodies, if family pension exceeds Rs 1 lakh annually, the household owns a four-wheeler (excluding tractors or commercial vehicles).

Further verification will be carried out for families if they are paying annual electricity bills above Rs 50,000, using air conditioners at home, selling more than 100 quintals of crops at minimum support price (MSP) to the state government.

Officials noted that it is contradictory for someone selling large crop quantities to still take free ration under NFSA.

"A person selling more than 100 quintals of produce at MSP cannot ethically claim free rations meant for the poor," the department said.

The state government says the initiative is part of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's directive to ensure public welfare schemes reach the right beneficiaries.

Officials have issued instructions to district logistics officers to intensify awareness efforts and initiate verification measures ahead of the December 31 deadline.