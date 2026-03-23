West Asia conflict has created unforeseen challenges for India: PM Modi in LS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday that India is facing significant challenges due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, highlighting the impact on Indians living in Gulf nations as well as the trade and economic consequences of the crisis.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha about the ongoing West Asia conflict, PM Modi said, "The current situation in West Asia is worrisome. In the last few days, EAM Jaishankar and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri briefed the House about the issue. Now, this crisis has escalated beyond three weeks. Its adverse impact is being felt on the global economy and on people's lives. Therefore, the entire world is urging all parties to find an early solution to this crisis."

The Prime Minister also outlined the multifaceted challenges India faces due to the tensions in the Gulf nations.

"This conflict has also created unforeseen challenges for India. These challenges are economic, related to national security, and humanitarian. India has extensive trade relations with the countries at war and those affected by it," he said.

Talking about the effect of the conflict on the trade, PM Modi said, "The region where the war is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries. Especially, a large part of our crude oil and gas requirements is met by this region."

He said that West Asia is also important for India as "approximately one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries". "The number of Indian crew members on commercial ships in the seas is also very high. Due to these various reasons, India's concerns are naturally greater," he added.

Speaking about the steps taken by the Centre to ensure the safety and welfare of Indians affected by the conflict, PM Modi said, "Since this war began, every Indian in the affected countries has been provided necessary assistance. I have personally spoken over the phone with the heads of state of most West Asian countries in two rounds. All of them have assured full safety for Indians."

"Unfortunately, during this period, some people have lost their lives, and some have been injured. In such difficult times, families are being provided with the necessary support. The injured are being ensured the best possible treatment. All our missions in the affected countries are continuously engaged in helping Indians -- whether they are workers or tourists who have gone there. Every possible assistance is being provided to all," he added.

"In any crisis situation, the safety and security of Indians in the country and abroad has always been our top priority," the Prime Minister added.